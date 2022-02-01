Menu

Crime

Regina police charge man with aggravated assault after investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 5:30 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
A Regina man is charged with aggravated assault after police investigated an incident that occurred on Monday afternoon. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

The Regina Police Service (RPS) state that a 46 year-old Regina man has been charged following an investigation into an aggravated assault incident.

The incident occurred on Jan. 31, 2022 at approximately 1:21 p.m. RPS stated that police were dispatched to a business in the 2200 block of 14th Avenue, for a report of a man who had come into the business with what appeared to be a stab wound.

Read more: Regina police release traffic plan ahead of trucker convoy planned at Legislature

“Police and EMS arrived and located a 27 year-old injured man,” stated police.

“The victim was taken to hospital by EMS for treatment of his injuries. Through investigation, police found the location where this had occurred as well as information to identify the suspect.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police charge two individuals in connection with firearms-related incident

The suspect was arrested without incident and subsequently charged.

Police say Joseph William Keewatin, of Regina, is charged with aggravated assault, section 268(1) of the Criminal Code.  Keewatin made his first court appearance on this charge in Provincial Court on Feb. 1, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Looking at the aftermath of the Regina ‘Solidarity Convoy’' Looking at the aftermath of the Regina ‘Solidarity Convoy’
Looking at the aftermath of the Regina ‘Solidarity Convoy’
