Regina police charge man with aggravated assault after investigation

The Regina Police Service (RPS) state that a 46 year-old Regina man has been charged following an investigation into an aggravated assault incident.

The incident occurred on Jan. 31, 2022 at approximately 1:21 p.m. RPS stated that police were dispatched to a business in the 2200 block of 14th Avenue, for a report of a man who had come into the business with what appeared to be a stab wound.

“Police and EMS arrived and located a 27 year-old injured man,” stated police.

“The victim was taken to hospital by EMS for treatment of his injuries. Through investigation, police found the location where this had occurred as well as information to identify the suspect.”

The suspect was arrested without incident and subsequently charged.

Police say Joseph William Keewatin, of Regina, is charged with aggravated assault, section 268(1) of the Criminal Code. Keewatin made his first court appearance on this charge in Provincial Court on Feb. 1, 2022.

