Regina police release traffic plan ahead of trucker convoy planned at Legislature

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service has released a traffic plan as a trucker convoy is expected to roll into the city on Saturday afternoon.

The convoy is expected to enter the city at 11:30 a.m. eastbound on the southern portion of Ring Road, turning northbound on Albert Street. The convoy will end with a gathering at the Legislative Building.

View image in full screen A traffic plan for a trucker convoy expected to arrive in Regina on Saturday. Regina Police / Supplied

According to a police release, a parade permit has been issued and the traffic safety unit has been in contact with organizers.

Story continues below advertisement

Police will be present and monitoring safety for all users of the roadways.

The release added higher density traffic may happen as the gathering disperses in the afternoon.

Residents are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

A trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates arrived in Ottawa on Friday.

1:55 No shortage of support for truck convoy in Saskatchewan No shortage of support for truck convoy in Saskatchewan

The Canadian government activated a vaccine mandate on Jan. 15 requiring cross-border truckers coming into Canada to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The movement started last Sunday in British Columbia and passed through Regina on Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

— with a file from Global News’ Amy Judd and Moises Canales-Lavigne