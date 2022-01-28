SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Regina police release traffic plan ahead of trucker convoy planned at Legislature

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 5:01 pm
Trucker convoy leaves Kingston heading for weekend rally in Ottawa
A convoy of truckers has left Kingston en route for a Saturday rally in Ottawa.

The Regina Police Service has released a traffic plan as a trucker convoy is expected to roll into the city on Saturday afternoon.

Read more: Trucks pass through Regina as ‘freedom convoy’ continues toward Ottawa

The convoy is expected to enter the city at 11:30 a.m. eastbound on the southern portion of Ring Road, turning northbound on Albert Street. The convoy will end with a gathering at the Legislative Building.

Regina trucker convoy traffic plan View image in full screen
A traffic plan for a trucker convoy expected to arrive in Regina on Saturday. Regina Police / Supplied

According to a police release, a parade permit has been issued and the traffic safety unit has been in contact with organizers.

Police will be present and monitoring safety for all users of the roadways.

Read more: Organizer of GoFundMe campaign for trucker convoy withdraws $1M, company confirms

The release added higher density traffic may happen as the gathering disperses in the afternoon.

Residents are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

A trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates arrived in Ottawa on Friday.

No shortage of support for truck convoy in Saskatchewan
No shortage of support for truck convoy in Saskatchewan

The Canadian government activated a vaccine mandate on Jan. 15 requiring cross-border truckers coming into Canada to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The movement started last Sunday in British Columbia and passed through Regina on Monday night.

— with a file from Global News’ Amy Judd and Moises Canales-Lavigne

Hundreds in Port Hope show support for truckers convoy
