Toronto police seeking public’s help locating missing 13-year-old boy

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a boy reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police said 13-year-old Noah Aisosa Oseki was last seen on Saturday at 9 p.m., in the Finch Avenue and Weston Road area.

According to police he is six feet two inches tall and weighs around 130 lbs.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, black pants and black Nike Airmax shoes.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to locate 13-year-old Noah Aisosa Oseki. Toronto Police / Provided

Officers said they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.