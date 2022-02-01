Toronto police seeking public’s help locating missing 13-year-old boy

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a boy reported missing in Toronto.
Toronto police said 13-year-old Noah Aisosa Oseki was last seen on Saturday at 9 p.m., in the Finch Avenue and Weston Road area.
According to police he is six feet two inches tall and weighs around 130 lbs.
Officers said he was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, black pants and black Nike Airmax shoes.
Officers said they are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
