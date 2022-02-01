Menu

Crime

Toronto police seeking public’s help locating missing 13-year-old boy

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 2:31 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a boy reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police said 13-year-old Noah Aisosa Oseki was last seen on Saturday at 9 p.m., in the Finch Avenue and Weston Road area.

According to police he is six feet two inches tall and weighs around 130 lbs.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, black pants and black Nike Airmax shoes.

Police are seeking to locate 13-year-old Noah Aisosa Oseki. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to locate 13-year-old Noah Aisosa Oseki. Toronto Police / Provided

Officers said they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

