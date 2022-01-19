Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek assistance locating 2 missing teens

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 8:29 pm
A Toronto Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating two 13-year-olds who have been reported missing.

Toronto police are searching for Chloe Lissitsas and Tala Il Hajj.

The teens were last seen at 11:45 a.m. in the Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East area on Wednesday.

Police say Lissitsas is five-feet-five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a pink sweater.

Officers say Il Hajj is five-feet-four-inches tall with brown eyes and is wearing a grey hoodie and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

