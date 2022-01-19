Toronto police seek assistance locating 2 missing teens

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating two 13-year-olds who have been reported missing.
Toronto police are searching for Chloe Lissitsas and Tala Il Hajj.
The teens were last seen at 11:45 a.m. in the Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East area on Wednesday.
Police say Lissitsas is five-feet-five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a pink sweater.
Officers say Il Hajj is five-feet-four-inches tall with brown eyes and is wearing a grey hoodie and pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
