Crime

Kitchener bakery closed for repairs after being struck by vehicle

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 11:09 am
The front of the Grainharvest Breadhouse location on Lorraine Avenue. View image in full screen
The front of the Grainharvest Breadhouse location on Lorraine Avenue. Grainharvest Breadhouse / Facebook

A Kitchener bakery will be closed for at least a couple of days after a vehicle was driven into the front of it on Monday afternoon.

Waterloo Regional Police say officers were called to the strip mall on Lorraine Avenue near Heritage Drive at around 12:30 p.m.

Read more: Waterloo police warn area residents about ‘grandparent scam’

They say there were no injuries involved when a 91-year-old Kitchener man lost control of his vehicle while parking and struck a building, causing extensive damage.

Trending Stories

Police did not say how many people were inside at the time but they said no customers or employees were injured as a result of the incident.

Grainharvest Breadhouse posted a picture of the damage on its Facebook page, while also noting that the location would be closed for at least a couple of days to repair the damage.

