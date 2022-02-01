Cobourg man charged with impaired driving following crash in Havelock area: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash Monday afternoon in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

Peterborough County OPP said a vehicle entered a ditch along County Road 48, just northeast of the village of Havelock, around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the uninjured driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Donald Charron-Kent, 48, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days, police said.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 8.

