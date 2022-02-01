Menu

Crime

Cobourg man charged with impaired driving following crash in Havelock area: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 9:25 am
opp generic file View image in full screen
A Cobourg, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving following a crash near Havelock on Jan. 31, 2022. The Canadian Press file

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash Monday afternoon in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

Peterborough County OPP said a vehicle entered a ditch along County Road 48, just northeast of the village of Havelock, around 12:30 p.m.

Read more: Toronto police officer arrested for impaired driving after crash in Pickering

Police say the uninjured driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Donald Charron-Kent, 48, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days, police said.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 8.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police superintendent arrested for impaired driving' Toronto police superintendent arrested for impaired driving
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagCobourg tagPeterborough County tagImpaired tagPeterborough County OPP tagHavelock tagCounty Road 48 tag

