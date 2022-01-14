Toronto police officer arrested for impaired driving after crash in Pickering

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto police officer was arrested for impaired driving Thursday after a collision in Pickering.

In a news release, Toronto police said that at around 7 p.m., a man was driving eastbound on Highway 401 through Pickering when he collided with a vehicle heading in the same direction.

Officers who responded believed the man was impaired, police said.

He was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault

Supt. Riyaz Hussein, 54, who has been with the Toronto Police Service for 33 years, was charged by the Ontario Provincial Police. He was not on duty at the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto police statement said Hussein was assigned to the Disciplinary Hearings Office, which oversees police tribunal matters.

“The Toronto Police Service recognizes the public interest implicit in the Hearing Officer role and is releasing this information proactively to the public,” the statement said.

Hussein has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, careless driving, and having care or control of a motor vehicle with open liquor.

He has been suspended with pay.