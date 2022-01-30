Calgary police investigating suspicous death of ‘young child’ in Falconridge

Send this page to someone via email

A ‘young child’ has died in the northeast neighbourhood of Falconridge, according to Calgary police.

CPS told Global News they’re investigating the death, which took place on Thursday night.

Details are slim at the moment; however, police confirm they were called to a home on Falshire Place NE.

Neighbours in the area told Global News they saw what appeared to be a woman being taken away by police the same night, while another said they saw a young child being loaded into an ambulance. However, on Sunday afternoon CPS said at this time no arrests have been made, nor could they confirm the age or gender of the child.

Police said more information is expected to come once an autopsy is completed.

More to come…

—With files from Michael King, Global News