Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigating suspicous death of ‘young child’ in Falconridge

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 3:37 pm
Calgary police tape file View image in full screen
File: Police tape at a crime scene in Calgary. Global News

A ‘young child’ has died in the northeast neighbourhood of Falconridge, according to Calgary police.

CPS told Global News they’re investigating the death, which took place on Thursday night.

Details are slim at the moment; however, police confirm they were called to a home on Falshire Place NE.

Read more: Calgary police say random stabbings in December were ‘hate-motivated attacks’

Neighbours in the area told Global News they saw what appeared to be a woman being taken away by police the same night, while another said they saw a young child being loaded into an ambulance. However, on Sunday afternoon CPS said at this time no arrests have been made, nor could they confirm the age or gender of the child.

Police said more information is expected to come once an autopsy is completed.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

With files from Michael King, Global News

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagSuspicious Death tagCPS tagChild Death tagFalconridge tagCalgary child suspicious death tagyoung child death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers