Two men were injured after a stabbing in northeast Calgary on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to a fight between two groups at a strip mall on Falconridge Drive N.E. after 6 p.m.

Two men were taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition, police said.

The suspects left before police arrived on scene.

