2 men charged in Calgary CTrain stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Two Calgary men are facing charges after a stabbing at northwest CTrain station earlier this week.

Officers were called to the Brentwood CTrain Station on Monday afternoon for reports that a man there was suffering from stab wounds.

Investigators determined the stabbing actually happened at the Dalhousie CTrain Station just one stop away.

Calgary police are investigating after a person was assaulted on an LRT platform on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Global News

The victim was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Calgary police said the victim and his attackers knew each other and that the stabbing was targeted.

In a news release, Staff Sgt. Vince Hancott explained that both suspects were taken into police custody less than 30 minutes after the stabbing.

“Through the use of their CCTV, our officers were able to quickly identify, locate and arrest the men responsible for this assault,” Hancott said.

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Calgary LRT platform

Calvin Eugene Goertzen, 53, is charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, failing to comply with release conditions and breach of a probation order.

Hartland Zackery Holloway, 40, is charged with one count of assault.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court in March.