A person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being assaulted on an LRT platform in Calgary on Monday.

EMS said a male — of unknown age — was assaulted on the Dalhousie station platform at around 3:45 p.m.

He got on the train and went to Brentwood station, which is where police found him.

Calgary police are investigating after a person was assaulted on an LRT platform on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Global News

Officers took multiple people into custody but could not confirm how many.

The investigation is ongoing.