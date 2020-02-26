Stabbing victim taken to hospital from downtown Calgary convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

One man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after a stabbing in downtown Calgary, police said.

According to the police, the victim entered a Circle K convenience store located at 1403 8 Street S.W. just before 4 a.m. asking for help.

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

EMS said the injuries he sustained were potentially life-threatening.

A second crime scene has been taped off nearby in the area of 12 Street and 11 Avenue Southwest, though police haven’t confirmed if it is connected to the stabbing.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

