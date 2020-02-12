Man seriously injured in southeast Calgary stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was rushed to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in southeast Calgary on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3900-block of 29 Avenue S.E. at about 9 p.m.

Police said two men got into an altercation when one of the men stabbed the other and left the scene. Police did not say if the stabbing occurred in a building or on the street.

While police said they have yet to make an arrest in connection with the assault, they believe they have recovered the weapon that was used in the stabbing.

Police did not say what type of weapon they recovered.

