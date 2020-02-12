Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured in southeast Calgary stabbing: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 11:49 pm
Police officers were called to a stabbing the 3900-block of 29 Avenue S.E. in Calgary at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Police officers were called to a stabbing the 3900-block of 29 Avenue S.E. in Calgary at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Tim Lee/ Global News

A man was rushed to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in southeast Calgary on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3900-block of 29 Avenue S.E. at about 9 p.m.

Police said two men got into an altercation when one of the men stabbed the other and left the scene. Police did not say if the stabbing occurred in a building or on the street.

READ MORE: 2 men charged in Calgary CTrain stabbing

While police said they have yet to make an arrest in connection with the assault, they believe they have recovered the weapon that was used in the stabbing.

Police did not say what type of weapon they recovered.

