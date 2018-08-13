‘Falconridge rapist’ back in custody as officials fear he’s re-entered crime cycle

Just two months after he was granted more freedom, Global News has learned the man known as the Falconridge rapist is back in custody.

But how long Andrew Aurie Jefferson is off the streets remains to be seen.

The Parole Board of Canada (PBC) has recommended charges of breaching conditions of his long-term supervision order.

Documents obtained from the board state it is “satisfied that no appropriate program of supervision can be established that would adequately protect society from the risk of [his] re-offending.”

Jefferson was convicted in 2006 of raping two Calgary women and attempting to assault a third.

He’s been in and out of jail several times since then, including once for violently carjacking a woman in Langley, B.C.

The parole board said Jefferson was taken into custody June 20, 2018 and his release was suspended.

Documents confirmed Jefferson was assigned as a target of the Integrated Sexual Predator Observation Team (ISPOT).

It’s alleged officers watched him go to a mall and talk with high school-aged kids, including one young girl. He was later seen talking to a teenage girl outside of a liquor store.

He is not supposed to be anywhere women are reasonably expected to be.

The parole board alleges he was using marijuana illegally–also a violation of his conditions.

Jefferson denied the allegations to the board.

According to the PBC, Jefferson can be held for up to 90 days while the B.C. Crown decides whether or not to proceed with a criminal charge.

An inquiry by Global News answered Aug. 13 showed no charge had yet been laid. The BC Prosecution Service said its staff had not received a report on the matter from the PBC.

