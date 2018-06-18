‘Falconridge Rapist’ a ‘difficult offender to manage’: Parole Board of Canada

The man known as the “Falconridge Rapist” is being released again after several run-ins with authorities over the past six months.

Andrew Aurie Jefferson has a long and storied criminal past.

Convicted for a number of sex crimes in northeast Calgary in 2006, Jefferson was released in 2013. His freedom was shortlived when he was involved in a violent carjacking in Langley, B.C.

Deemed a long-term offender, he was released two years later, only to be returned to jail for three months after breaching release conditions.

According to documents obtained by Global News, the Parole Board of Canada says two days after his latest release, police observed Jefferson buying marijuana from an illegal dispensary.

His release was suspended again and over the next couple of months, Jefferson had his actions and behaviour called into question several times. The board cited one incident at a halfway house in March.

“The intake interview was stopped when you became agitated and volatile,” the decision read. “You were upset when you learned you were not supported to be by the ocean unaccompanied. You expressed the belief that due to being Aboriginal, you are entitled to be by the ocean.”

The board also noted a couple of incidents where drugs were involved.

“On April 10, you disclosed using marijuana with a woman,” the board said. “You were directed not to associate with those people using marijuana.”

A few days later, Jefferson told his parole supervisor he had spoken with her again and had her contact information. Those actions continued.

“On April 19, you signed out of the community residential facility to work at a construction site in a well-known park,” the board continued. “You had been directed not to attend this specific location given it is a high-risk area for you. It is noted that young children and vulnerable females are in the location that is also a known drug-use area.”

The board called Jefferson a “difficult offender to manage” as he pushes the boundaries of acceptable behaviour repeatedly. While he acknowledges why he has had his freedoms suspended, the board said he fails to understand that his behaviours have been aggressive.

As an example, he once stood in a doorway of his halfway house, blocking staff from getting around him because he wanted his house confinement to be removed. He paced the office area, talking on the phone with police in a reported attempt to undermine his parole supervisor.

The board was also concerned with another incident where Jefferson made a joke to his ex-girlfriend on the phone.

“In the telling, you apparently threatened to kill your ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend,” the decision said. “You said you would then marry her while doing a life sentence and you would have other inmates attend your wedding.”

Despite all of the issues, the board decided to lift his suspension and allow his long-term supervision order continued.

“Having determined that your behaviour was serious but did not result in a significant risk to society, the board is cancelling your suspension,” the decision concluded.

Jefferson, 33, will have to continue living under a number of conditions.