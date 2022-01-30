Menu

Fire

Three dead, two in hospital after East Vancouver house fire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 12:55 pm
Fire crews at the scene of a fatal overnight fire in East Vancouver. View image in full screen
Fire crews at the scene of a fatal overnight fire in East Vancouver. Global News

Three people are dead and two others were injured following a house fire in East Vancouver overnight.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the home near East 41st Avenue and Earls Street fully involved.

Read more: One person dead after Vancouver apartment fire

There were five occupants inside, two of whom were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were initially forced to attack the fire from the outside, but have since been able to move inside the building.

Trending Stories

Police and multiple ambulances were called to the scene, and blocked off 41st Avenue between Rupert Street and Victoria Drive.

Click to play video: 'Man dies in downtown Vancouver high-rise fire' Man dies in downtown Vancouver high-rise fire
Man dies in downtown Vancouver high-rise fire – Jul 23, 2021

 

