Three dead, two in hospital after East Vancouver house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead and two others were injured following a house fire in East Vancouver overnight.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the home near East 41st Avenue and Earls Street fully involved.

Read more: One person dead after Vancouver apartment fire

There were five occupants inside, two of whom were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were initially forced to attack the fire from the outside, but have since been able to move inside the building.

Police and multiple ambulances were called to the scene, and blocked off 41st Avenue between Rupert Street and Victoria Drive.

1:58 Man dies in downtown Vancouver high-rise fire Man dies in downtown Vancouver high-rise fire – Jul 23, 2021

Advertisement