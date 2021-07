Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after an apartment fire in downtown Vancouver on Friday.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says it was called to a two-alarm fire in one of the units of a building in the 1300 block of Hornby Street Friday morning.

Firefighters said the deceased was an occupant of the suite.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come…

