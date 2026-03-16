Cardi B calls out Canadian fans for not selling out Hamilton show

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Cardi B is rallying her Canadian fans to help keep the sold-out momentum going on her Little Miss Drama tour.

The 33-year-old rapper posted a video on social media, letting her fans know that Hamilton is the only city on her tour that isn’t completely sold out.

“Every city for the Little Miss Drama tour is practically sold out. If it’s not 100 per cent sold out, it’s like 98 per cent, 99 per cent except for one city, which is Hamilton, Ont.,” the Bodak Yellow rapper said.

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Cardi B went on to say that the Hamilton show on March 31 is “like 80 per cent sold out.”

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“I’m letting you Canadians know if y’all break my sold-out streak, I’m gonna — I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” she warned. “But b—h, I swear to God, if y’all break my f–king streak. Y’all better go buy them tickets.”

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“Y’all not breaking my perfectly sold-out streak. I’m not playing with y’all. I’m not playing with y’all Banadians,” the I Like It rapper added.

Cardi B warns Hamilton, ON not to break her streak of sold out shows on the Little Miss Drama Tour!😭 pic.twitter.com/oFNC1m8aGK — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) March 15, 2026

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has warned her Canadian fans about breaking her sold-out streak.

Last month, ahead of her Vancouver show on Feb. 21, Cardi B wrote on X, “Five sold out shows back to back… packed to the brim!! Vancouver y’all better not break my streak. See y’all tomorrow!!! For now… where the Tim Horton’s at???”

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Five sold out shows back to back… packed to the brim!! Vancouver y’all better not break my streak. See y’all tomorrow!!! For now… where the Tim Horton’s at??? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 20, 2026

The 30-plus date Little Miss Drama tour will stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 30 before heading to Hamilton’s TD Coliseum the following day on March 31.

At the time of writing, tickets for Cardi’s Hamilton show are still available for purchase and they are not limited to verified resale tickets. Standard tickets can still be bought directly from Ticketmaster.

Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama tour highlights the release of her long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama?, which was released in September.

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The 23-track project comes seven years after her debut album Invasion of Privacy and features collaborations with Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani and more.