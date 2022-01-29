CBSA maintains operations at Lansdowne border, no disruptions

Send this page to someone via email

As the trucker protest continues in Ottawa, Canada’s Border Service Agency (CBSA) is maintaining the federal government’s vaccine mandate.

Some convoy supporters drove through Kingston on the way to Ottawa this Saturday, passing the exit toward the Thousand Islands Bridge, which also heads to the Landsdowne border crossing.

The CBSA is on alert for possible disruptions, ready to make sure there are no issues when it comes to border crossing.

“CBSA continuously monitors its operations and is ready to respond, with police of local jurisdiction if necessary, to any events impeding the flow of traffic to and from Canada,” it said in a statement.

“It is an offence under the Customs Act to hinder the ability of a border services officer to conduct their work.”

As of Saturday afternoon, all was quiet at the Lansdowne crossing.

CBSA officers say they hope it remains that way, despite being aware of online activity surrounding the trucker convoy.