Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

CBSA maintains operations at Lansdowne border, no disruptions

By Megan King Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 5:27 pm
Click to play video: 'CBSA maintains vaccine mandate at Lansdowne border, no disruptions' CBSA maintains vaccine mandate at Lansdowne border, no disruptions
As the protest convoy arrives in Canada's capitol, Canada's Border Service Agency (CBSA) is maintaining the federal government's vaccine mandate at the border.

As the trucker protest continues in Ottawa, Canada’s Border Service Agency (CBSA) is maintaining the federal government’s vaccine mandate.

Some convoy supporters drove through Kingston on the way to Ottawa this Saturday, passing the exit toward the Thousand Islands Bridge, which also heads to the Landsdowne border crossing.

Read more: Big rigs, passenger vehicles snarl downtown Ottawa as trucker convoy parks by Parliament

The CBSA is on alert for possible disruptions, ready to make sure there are no issues when it comes to border crossing.

Trending Stories

“CBSA continuously monitors its operations and is ready to respond, with police of local jurisdiction if necessary, to any events impeding the flow of traffic to and from Canada,” it said in a statement.

“It is an offence under the Customs Act to hinder the ability of a border services officer to conduct their work.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Live coverage: Trucker convoy protest kicks off in Ottawa

As of Saturday afternoon, all was quiet at the Lansdowne crossing.

CBSA officers say they hope it remains that way, despite being aware of online activity surrounding the trucker convoy.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Protest tagOttawa tagCBSA tagBorder Crossing tagNational tagTrucks tagTrucker Convoy tagLansdowne tagProtest Convoy tagThousand Islands Bridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers