Live Updates

Live coverage: Trucker convoy protest kicks off in Ottawa

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 11:34 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protest descends on Ottawa

A convoy of protesters, mostly truckers, dubbed the “Freedom Convoy” has descended onto Canada’s capital, Ottawa, to demonstrate against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

Ottawa police and the Parliamentary Protective Service – as well as federal law enforcement and national security agencies – are expected to be at heightened alert as thousands of protesters converge on Parliament Hill.

Trending Stories

The demonstration is expected to continue through Saturday and Sunday. But some have suggested they will not leave until all COVID-19 vaccine mandates are rescinded.

Follow all the latest updates below.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
