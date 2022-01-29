Hundreds gather in downtown Kelowna in support of trucker convoy protest

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Kelowna Saturday afternoon holding signs and honking horns in support of the large trucker convoy protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The local protest started in Kelowna’s Stuart Park with demonstrators waving signs calling for the end of vaccine mandates for truckers.

0:16 Kelowna Freedom Rally Kelowna Freedom Rally

Protestors held signs saying ‘When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty’ and ‘Unafraid we rise’.

A ‘mini convoy’ of big rigs and personal vehicles also made it’s way from Vernon to the U.S. border near Osoyoos. Similar protests were held in other parts of the Okanagan as well.

3:06 Trucker convoy: Blaring horns, cheers as hundreds descend on Parliament Trucker convoy: Blaring horns, cheers as hundreds descend on Parliament

Some Ottawa participants said they are angry with the end of a vaccine exemption for cross-border truckers, while others have called for the removal of all COVID-19 measures and even the removal of the government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the convoy as a “fringe minority” of Canadians, holding “unacceptable views” this week.

