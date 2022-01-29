B.C. protests scheduled in support of anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy

Send this page to someone via email

As truckers opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, and their supporters, rally in Ottawa Saturday a similar convoys and protests were scheduled for Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the B.C. Interior.

A ‘slow roll convoy’ was scheduled to depart Langley around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, heading to downtown Vancouver before finishing in Chilliwack.

Another group of demonstrators was set to meet in Stanley Park at 11 a.m., before walking to Canada Place and then to the law courts in downtown Vancouver.

On Vancouver Island, a convoy left Campbell River shortly before 8 a.m. for the legislature in Victoria, while similar events were planned for Vernon and Cranbrook.

The Vancouver events were scheduled as large crowds descended on Ottawa’s Capitol Hill in the culmination of a cross-country protest convoy that started in British Columbia last Sunday.

Some participants have said they are angry with the end of a vaccine exemption for cross-border truckers, while others have called for the removal of all COVID-19 measures and even the removal of the government.

Some of the convoy’s organizers also have a history of white nationalism and racism.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance condemned the convoy Saturday, saying that many of the Ottawa protesters have “no connection to the trucking industry.”

“(They) have a separate agenda beyond a disagreement over cross border vaccine requirements,” the statement reads.

“As these protests unfold over the weekend, we ask the Canadian public to be aware that many of the people you see and hear in media reports do not have a connection to the trucking industry.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the convoy as a “fringe minority” of Canadians, holding “unacceptable views” this week.

An Ipsos poll conducted for Global News this month found 67 per cent of respondents backed tougher restrictions on unvaccinated Canadians.

As of Friday, nearly 88 per cent of Canada’s population has had two doses of vaccine, while just over 81 per cent of British Columbians had received two shots.

There are currently 990 people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals, including 141 cases in the ICU.

There have been at least 174 COVID-related deaths in British Columbia in January, an average of six people per day.

