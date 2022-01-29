Megan Heyhurst makes history as first female SJHL play-by-play announcer

Send this page to someone via email

In recent years, women have been making history in the sports world. At the end of 2021, Megan Heyhurst wrote her name in the books.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Heyhurst made history in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

“Talking to the SJHL today it appears right now that I actually am the first woman to call a game,” she said on her very first broadcast with the La Ronge Ice Wolves.

It happened almost by chance.

Already a part of the Ice Wolves organization, she was asked to step in as play-by-play announcer halfway through the 2021-2022 season.

She was a hit, and her husband Mike even joined in as her colour commentator, and will be by her side for the rest of the season.

“At the end of the hockey game people were yelling and cheering at us and said we needed to do it again,” said Megan.

However, she does a lot more for the team than just play-by-play.

Social media coordinator, mother of three, Ice Wolves billet mom, podcaster, photographer, friend and wife… Heyhurst does it all.

Since Megan joined the organization, she first started out as a billet mom for players coming from other locations to play with the Ice Wolves.

Then she was asked to be their team photographer and was hired to take photos of the players during the game.

She then took on the role as the social media coordinator where she started making social media segments with the players and started a podcast for the team.

Now as the play-by-play announcer, Megan’s husband Mike Heyhurst joked saying, she barely gets any sleep.

In fact, during one game, she even was able to breastfeed while announcing.

Heyhurst mentioned she hustles to show her kids that anything is possible.

“I feel pretty proud of her. I just like hearing her voice whenever she comes on the broadcast,” said her 12-year-old son, Kacen Heyhurst.

Those who know her are not surprised at the workload she has taken on.

Mike said his wife does not do anything with half-effort, rather she jumps right in to whatever task she takes on with full force.

“She gets an idea and she just runs with it.”

Friend and supporter Thomas Sierzycki agrees, Megan has always been one to do great things.

“It’s awesome that she’s a trailblazer and we’re just super pumped to support her,” said Sierzycki.

Although Megan feels like she is the lucky one to have received such an opportunity, Ice Wolves board member Randy Johns said, they are the lucky ones.

“She comes with a really great resume, and so you know, even if she wouldn’t have been from La Ronge and so on, she likely would have got hired if she would have applied for the job.”

Growing up, Megan always looked up to female broadcaster Hazel Mae.

Now she hopes to be an inspiration for other women wanting to get into sports, too.

“Don’t give up. You’re going to have somebody that wants to take over or doesn’t think you’re good enough… Just keep going and prove them better,” said Megan.