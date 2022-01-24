Vancouver Canucks name first ever female assistant general manger

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks have named the first female assistant general manager in the team’s history.

Émilie Castonguay was named to the role on Monday. She had been with Momentum Hockey, where she was the first female NHLPA Certified Agent in Canada in 2016, the organization said in a release.

She represented players at all levels, including the NHL, AHL, Junior and internationally, the Canucks said.

“Émilie has extensive experience, is driven to succeed, and has a strong reputation in hockey for her intelligence and work ethic,” said Canucks President, Hockey Operations and Interim General Manager Jim Rutherford.

“She will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiation, managing the collective bargaining agreement, and her voice will be heard in all aspects of hockey operations. She will be a key member of our leadership team and we are pleased to welcome her to Vancouver.”

Castonguay said in a release it is an honour to join the Canucks.

“The Canucks have a passionate fanbase and an exciting young team with a bright future. I can’t wait to help build a winning organization that continues to grow and challenges for championship,” she said.

Castonguay was previously been named one of the 25 most powerful women in hockey by Sportsnet in 2020. She played four years of NCAA Division 1 hockey at Niagara University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2009 and won a National Scholar-Athlete award for her success on the ice and in the classroom.

She also earned a law degree from l’Université de Montréal in 2012 and is a member of the Quebec Bar Association.

