University of Manitoba Bisons win U Sports women’s hockey title

Lauryn Keen and Venla Hovi both scored goals for the Bisons defeating the Western Mustangs 2 to 0 on Sunday.

The University of Manitoba Bisons women’s hockey team has won their first national championship.

Lauryn Keen and Venla Hovi both scored goals for the Bisons as they defeated the Western Mustangs 2-0 on Sunday.

Manitoba goalie Lauren Taraschuk made 20 saves in the win.

The Bisons eliminated the Queen’s Gaels 4-0 in the quarterfinals and went on to defeat the Concordia Stringers 2-1 to reach the finals.

Eight teams qualified for the tournament that was held in London, Ont.

