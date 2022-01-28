Rocket Report: 20 questions with Kelowna head coach Kris Mallette

Send this page to someone via email

In his third campaign as a WHL head coach, Kris Mallette has 20 wins in 34 games so far this season and is quietly positioning the Kelowna Rockets for a play-off run.

This week with Kelowna on the road to take on the Victoria Royals and the Vancouver Giants, the Rocket Report goes behind the bench with the man they call ‘Mally’ to get a perspective on the team that only a head coach can give.

In wide ranging interview tape a few weeks back, Rocket Report host Travis Lowe plays a game of ’20 Questions’ with Mallette.

The two cover some things hockey and some things not and even reminisce about Mallette’s WHL days playing for the Rockets.

