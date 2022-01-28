Menu

Canada

Calgary firefighters douse flames in Pineridge garage fire

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 4:14 pm
A firefighter works to contain the spread of flames on a garage roof. View image in full screen
A firefighter works to contain the spread of flames on a garage roof Jan. 28, 2022. Global News

Calgary firefighters made quick work of a garage roof fire Friday afternoon in the community of Pineridge.

Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke said roofers using a torch were on the scene when the fire broke out just after noon in the 60 block of 23 Ave. N.E.

The flames started on top of the garage, but spread to the interior structure of the roof before crews got it under control.

Nobody was hurt.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine if the cause of the fire is related to the work being done on the roof.

