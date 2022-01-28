Calgary firefighters douse flames in Pineridge garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary firefighters made quick work of a garage roof fire Friday afternoon in the community of Pineridge.

Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke said roofers using a torch were on the scene when the fire broke out just after noon in the 60 block of 23 Ave. N.E.

The flames started on top of the garage, but spread to the interior structure of the roof before crews got it under control.

Nobody was hurt.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine if the cause of the fire is related to the work being done on the roof.