Fire

Arson investigation underway after RV destroyed by fire in north Calgary

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 1:11 pm
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of an RV fire in Calgary's Huntington Hills neighbourhood Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of an RV fire in Calgary's Huntington Hills neighbourhood Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Craig Hooper, Global News

An arson investigation is underway after an RV fire in north Calgary early Wednesday.

The Calgary Fire Department says firefighters were called around 4:50 a.m. to a property in the 700 block of 78 Avenue NW.

Crews found an RV on fire in the backyard of a home in the Huntington Hills neighbourhood. The fire also spread to a nearby fence.

Crews were able to quickly douse the blaze, but the RV and its contents were destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of an RV fire in Calgary's Huntington Hills neighbourhood Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of an RV fire in Calgary's Huntington Hills neighbourhood Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Craig Hooper, Global News
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of an RV fire in Calgary's Huntington Hills neighbourhood Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of an RV fire in Calgary's Huntington Hills neighbourhood Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Craig Hooper, Global News
