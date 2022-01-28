Menu

Crime

12-year-old faces firearm charges after Dartmouth store robbery

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 8:11 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning January 28, 2022' Global News Morning January 28, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Police charged a boy following the robbery of the Highfield Variety Store in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say a robbery was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at 94 Highfield Park Dr.

“Witness stated the suspect entered the store produced a firearm and attempted to get away with cash and cigarettes,” read a release.

Read more: Nova Scotia pastor brags about defying public health order in online video

According to police, officers took the suspect into custody inside the store and the firearm was secured. Police say there were no injuries.

A 12-year-old boy from Dartmouth was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and other firearm-related offences.

He is scheduled to appear in youth court Jan. 28.

Click to play video: 'Councillor Lindell Smith weighs in on recent report on defunding Halifax police, police budget' Councillor Lindell Smith weighs in on recent report on defunding Halifax police, police budget
Councillor Lindell Smith weighs in on recent report on defunding Halifax police, police budget – Jan 20, 2022
