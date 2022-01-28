12-year-old faces firearm charges after Dartmouth store robbery

Police charged a boy following the robbery of the Highfield Variety Store in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say a robbery was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at 94 Highfield Park Dr.
“Witness stated the suspect entered the store produced a firearm and attempted to get away with cash and cigarettes,” read a release.
According to police, officers took the suspect into custody inside the store and the firearm was secured. Police say there were no injuries.
A 12-year-old boy from Dartmouth was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and other firearm-related offences.
He is scheduled to appear in youth court Jan. 28.
