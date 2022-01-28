12-year-old faces firearm charges after Dartmouth store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police charged a boy following the robbery of the Highfield Variety Store in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say a robbery was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at 94 Highfield Park Dr.

“Witness stated the suspect entered the store produced a firearm and attempted to get away with cash and cigarettes,” read a release.

Read more: Nova Scotia pastor brags about defying public health order in online video

According to police, officers took the suspect into custody inside the store and the firearm was secured. Police say there were no injuries.

A 12-year-old boy from Dartmouth was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and other firearm-related offences.

He is scheduled to appear in youth court Jan. 28.

Story continues below advertisement

5:40 Councillor Lindell Smith weighs in on recent report on defunding Halifax police, police budget Councillor Lindell Smith weighs in on recent report on defunding Halifax police, police budget – Jan 20, 2022