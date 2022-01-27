Menu

Health

Alberta Court of Appeal reserves decision on ID policy for supervised drug use sites

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2022 4:10 pm
Judges from Alberta's top court have reserved a decision on a request to stop a provincial policy that personal identification be shown to get into supervised consumption sites. View image in full screen
The supervised consumption site at Boyle Street Community Services (10116-105 Ave.) in downtown Edmonton, where people can carry out safe injection of drugs under medical supervision. March 22, 2018. Global News

Judges from Alberta’s top court have reserved a decision on a request to stop a provincial policy that personal identification be shown to get into supervised consumption sites.

The rule, set to come into force Monday, would require people who are using drugs to show their health-care number to get access to the sites.

Read more: Supervised consumption site user says ID policy could be harmful to Albertans

The Alberta Court of Appeal heard the emergency request after a judge denied an application earlier this month that, if successful, would have immediately suspended the requirement.

In his decision, Justice Paul Belzil concluded the injunction would have restricted the government’s ability to formulate addictions policy — although he said irreparable harm could occur to some “illicit drug users” as a result of the failed application.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s top court to hear urgent appeal on ID policy for supervised drug consumption sites' Alberta’s top court to hear urgent appeal on ID policy for supervised drug consumption sites
Alberta’s top court to hear urgent appeal on ID policy for supervised drug consumption sites

Edmonton-based Lawyer Avnish Nanda argued on behalf of his clients, Moms Stop the Harm and the Lethbridge Overdose Prevention Society, that Belzil’s findings did not sufficiently consider substance users’ right to life.

Read more: Alberta’s top court to hear urgent appeal on ID policy for supervised drug-use sites

Lawyers representing the government have argued the identification rule will help service providers to guide people to recovery-focused supports and that guidelines afford discretion to operators.

“I just hope that the court will consider our arguments, review the full record and make a fair and just determination,” Nanda said Thursday.

“Government action that (could) kill people should be paused and not allowed to be implemented until it can be determined.”

