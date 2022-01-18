Menu

Health

Alberta’s top court to hear urgent appeal on ID policy for supervised drug-use sites

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 12:07 pm
Alberta's top court will hear an urgent appeal by harm reduction advocates who want to stop a provincial policy that requires supervised drug-use clients to identify themselves. View image in full screen
Alberta's top court will hear an urgent appeal by harm reduction advocates who want to stop a provincial policy that requires supervised drug-use clients to identify themselves. Jonathan Hayward, The Canadian Press

Alberta’s top court will hear an urgent appeal by harm reduction advocates who want to stop a provincial policy that requires supervised drug-use clients to identify themselves.

The rule, set to come into place on Jan. 31, requires people who are using substances to show their personal health care number to access the sites.

Personal health numbers required at Alberta supervised consumption sites until trial ends

Harm reduction groups argue the requirement could increase barriers to the service and increase the risk of overdose.

The Alberta Court of Appeal is to hear the appeal Jan. 27.

Injunction denied despite possible 'irreparable harm' of new SCS measures
Injunction denied despite possible ‘irreparable harm’ of new SCS measures

Earlier this month, an Alberta judge dismissed an injunction that would have delayed the implementation of the new rules.

Non-profit societies Moms Stop The Harm and the Lethbridge Overdose Prevention Society filed a lawsuit against the Alberta government in August saying its new rules will have life and death consequences.

Alberta delays identification requirements at supervised consumption sites amid legal challenge

Edmonton-based lawyer Avnish Nanda, who is representing the plaintiffs, says the expedited appeal hearing could prevent unnecessary deaths.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
