Alberta’s top court to hear urgent appeal on ID policy for supervised drug-use sites

Alberta’s top court will hear an urgent appeal by harm reduction advocates who want to stop a provincial policy that requires supervised drug-use clients to identify themselves.

The rule, set to come into place on Jan. 31, requires people who are using substances to show their personal health care number to access the sites.

Harm reduction groups argue the requirement could increase barriers to the service and increase the risk of overdose.

The Alberta Court of Appeal is to hear the appeal Jan. 27.

Earlier this month, an Alberta judge dismissed an injunction that would have delayed the implementation of the new rules.

Non-profit societies Moms Stop The Harm and the Lethbridge Overdose Prevention Society filed a lawsuit against the Alberta government in August saying its new rules will have life and death consequences.

Edmonton-based lawyer Avnish Nanda, who is representing the plaintiffs, says the expedited appeal hearing could prevent unnecessary deaths.