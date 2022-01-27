4 people found dead in Richmond, B.C. home were family, police confirm

Send this page to someone via email

Police have confirmed the four people found dead in a Richmond, B.C. home this week were related to each other.

On Thursday, members of the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) executed a search warrant on the property and identified the victims. Names are not being released to the public while the next of kin is notified.

“I can confirm right now that the victims are all adult ages and from the same family. They have no known association to gangs or criminal activities,” Sgt. David Lee told reporters in a news conference.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene and other information available to us, we’re able to confirm that all persons involved in, and responsible for the homicide, were located at the scene.”

On Tuesday night, Richmond RCMP responded to a caller complaint and found a grisly scene at the home near Garden City and Leslie roads.

Two deceased men and two deceased women were inside the house, believed to be victims of a targeted shooting that occurred on Monday night.

The community is not at risk, Lee reassured Thursday, stating that IHIT is not searching for any other suspects as part of its investigation into the “tragic loss of life.”

“While it is still early in the investigation, this does not appear to be an incident of intimate partner violence,” he said. “It’s confirmed that one of the victims has access to a firearm and has a valid [firearm] license.”

IHIT DEPLOYED TO RICHMOND

The scene is secured. Investigation in early stages. https://t.co/7jbbWWWOBM pic.twitter.com/wENec3c9Pm — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 26, 2022

Lee would not confirm whether the incident was a ‘murder-suicide’ at this stage of the investigation.

He said the home is still being searched for evidence and could not confirm if any weapons had been seized from the property to date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or contact the team by email.

Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.