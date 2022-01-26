Homicide investigators called to Richmond following ‘serious incident’

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Richmond, B.C., Wednesday morning.

Richmond RCMP confirmed a serious incident took place around Garden City Road and Leslie Road late Tuesday night but has released few other details.

One home in the area can be seen behind police tape.

The scene is secured. Investigation in early stages. https://t.co/7jbbWWWOBM pic.twitter.com/wENec3c9Pm — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 26, 2022

RCMP said in a release Tuesday night that there does not seem to be any concern for the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email.

Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

