Crime

Homicide investigators called to Richmond following ‘serious incident’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 12:15 pm
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
Homicide investigators have been called out to Richmond following an incident Tuesday evening. Clayton Little / Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Richmond, B.C., Wednesday morning.

Richmond RCMP confirmed a serious incident took place around Garden City Road and Leslie Road late Tuesday night but has released few other details.

Read more: ‘Beyond torture’: Family of missing Langley, B.C. man urges people to come forward

One home in the area can be seen behind police tape.

RCMP said in a release Tuesday night that there does not seem to be any concern for the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email.

Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

IHIT confirms innocent bystander struck by bullet in Langley shooting that killed 18-year-old – Jan 8, 2022
