31 with COVID-19 in Guelph hospital, 39 staff members off work due to virus

Guelph General Hospital is reporting Thursday that it is treating 31 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while 39 staff members are off work due to the virus.

The number of patients remains the same as the previous day, while the number of staff unable to work has fallen by three.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, 36 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, including 12 in an intensive care unit.

Testing has captured 36 new cases in Guelph, raising its total case count to 8,765. However, that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions.

Guelph has at least 323 active cases, while 58 cases are now considered resolved, raising that total figure to 8,393.

The city’s fatal case count remains at 49 after a death was reported on Tuesday.

In Wellington County, 18 new cases have been confirmed, raising the total confirmed case count to 4,162. There are at least 192 active cases in the county and there have been 42 fatal cases during the pandemic.

There are nine active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph and Wellington County health facilities, including two in separate wings at Guelph General Hospital.

The latest public health data shows 84.5 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 89.4 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

The online portal also shows that 56 per cent of adults over the age of 18 have received a booster in the region.

Looking just at Guelph, 86.6 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 59.5 per cent of adults over 18 have received a booster, while in Wellington County, 83.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 58.2 per cent of those eligible have received a booster.

So far this week, about 5,000 vaccines have been administered in the region with about 3,200 being third-dose boosters.