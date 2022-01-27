SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Guidelines released for who can receive Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 in Ontario

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 27, 2022 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill' Health Canada approves Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill
WATCH ABOVE: Health Canada approves Paxlovid, Pfizer's COVID-19 pill – Jan 17, 2022

TORONTO _ Ontario is prioritizing older, unvaccinated residents and immunocompromised individuals for a new antiviral COVID-19 treatment.

The province received its first shipment of Paxlovid last week, and Health Minister Christine Elliott had said the drug would be directed toward adults at the highest risk.

Ontario has now released its guidelines for who is eligible for the treatment, including immunocompromised adults, unvaccinated people aged 60 and over, and unvaccinated people aged 50 and over if they have one or more risk factors, or are First Nation, Inuit or Metis individuals.

Read more: Ontario to receive 10,000 courses of Pfizer’s Paxlovid COVID-19 pill in January

The treatment, currently available in limited quantities, will be available at clinical assessment centres throughout the province, though not all of the 75 centres will necessarily have the antivirals on hand.

Story continues below advertisement

People who would qualify for Paxlovid have to first test positive for COVID-19, and the province says eligible individuals can receive either a PCR test or a rapid test at those sites.

Treatment with Paxlovid – six pills a day for five days – has to start within five days of symptoms beginning in order to be effective.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
