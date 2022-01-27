Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau isolating after COVID-19 exposure, says rapid test was negative

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 10:43 am
Click to play video: 'PM Trudeau receives COVID-19 booster' PM Trudeau receives COVID-19 booster
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received his booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. After being inoculated, Trudeau gave a thumbs-up to the camera and told Canadians to get vaccinated – Jan 4, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is isolating after being notified of a COVID-19 exposure.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trudeau said he took a rapid test and the result was negative.

He will continue to isolate for five days, he said.

“I feel fine and will be working from home,” Trudeau tweeted.

“Stay safe, everyone — and please get vaccinated.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received his booster dose on Jan. 4, 2022.

Trending Stories

He has said previously that he would inform Canadians if he ever tested positive for the virus.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

Read more: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau diagnosed with COVID-19; PM to remain in isolation

She has since recovered, and the couple has said their three children are also vaccinated.

It is not clear at this point how Trudeau was exposed.

There have been a number of cases of COVID-19 among political staffers, MPs and ministers over the past month as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread.

Trudeau had also said last month he was self-monitoring for potential symptoms after staff and members of his security detail tested positive.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau self-monitoring for COVID-19 after staff, security test positive' Trudeau self-monitoring for COVID-19 after staff, security test positive
Trudeau self-monitoring for COVID-19 after staff, security test positive – Dec 22, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagJustin Trudeau tagOmicron tagCanada Covid Cases tagjustin trudeau covid tagcovid exposure rules tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers