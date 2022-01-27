Trudeau isolating after COVID-19 exposure, says rapid test was negative

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is isolating after being notified of a COVID-19 exposure.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trudeau said he took a rapid test and the result was negative.

He will continue to isolate for five days, he said.

“I feel fine and will be working from home,” Trudeau tweeted.

“Stay safe, everyone — and please get vaccinated.”

Trudeau is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received his booster dose on Jan. 4, 2022.

He has said previously that he would inform Canadians if he ever tested positive for the virus.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

She has since recovered, and the couple has said their three children are also vaccinated.

It is not clear at this point how Trudeau was exposed.

There have been a number of cases of COVID-19 among political staffers, MPs and ministers over the past month as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread.

Trudeau had also said last month he was self-monitoring for potential symptoms after staff and members of his security detail tested positive.

