Crime

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal stabbing in Markham: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 5:01 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in Markham, police say.

In a news release issued Tuesday, York Regional Police said officers received reports on Monday at around 6:20 p.m. that a man had been stabbed at a home on Fred Varley Drive, in the Yonge Street and Sciberras Road area.

Police said a 31-year-old man from Markham was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 2 people injured in separate stabbings in Toronto

According to police, the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Officers said a 33-year-old woman was arrested at the residence and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the identity of the accused and victim will not be released “to protect the identity of an additional family member who was in the residence at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Click to play video: '15-year-old boy identified as student fatally stabbed at Toronto school' 15-year-old boy identified as student fatally stabbed at Toronto school
15-year-old boy identified as student fatally stabbed at Toronto school – Nov 17, 2021
