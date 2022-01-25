Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cost of cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan to reach $1B by 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2022 11:46 am
A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. View image in full screen
File: A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The parliamentary budget officer has found the cost of cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells in Alberta and Saskatchewan already dwarfs the money collected to pay for it.

And in a report released Tuesday morning, Yves Giroux says the price tag will reach more than $1 billion by 2025.

Read more: The small Alberta oil company behind Saskatchewan’s latest and largest-ever case of orphaned wells

Security deposits collected for the cleanup total $237 million.

Orphan wells are oil and gas wells abandoned by bankrupt companies, with no owners to remediate the sites.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Insolvency leads to 5 times as many orphan wells to seal in Saskatchewan' Insolvency leads to 5 times as many orphan wells to seal in Saskatchewan
Insolvency leads to 5 times as many orphan wells to seal in Saskatchewan – Jun 28, 2021

Giroux says more than half the $1.7 billion granted by Ottawa for the cleanup was given to viable companies.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Report calls for public takeover of old Alberta oil and gas wells to fund their cleanup

Giroux’s figures don’t include the oilsands.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan News tagOil and Gas tagAlberta Oil tagAlberta oil and gas tagParliamentary Budget Officer tagOrphan wells tagYves Giroux tagOrphaned wells tagOil and gas wells tagAlberta Orphaned Wells tagorphaned oil and gas wells tagSaskatchewan Oil Wells tagSaskatchewan Orphaned Wells tagCleaning up orphaned wells tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers