Crime

Man found dead after fire at home in Galt area of Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 10:06 am
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston. View image in full screen
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

For the second straight day, there has been a fire in Waterloo Region which has left a man dead.

The City of Cambridge says that one person was killed as a result of a fire at a home in Galt late Monday afternoon.

Read more: 1 man dead after fire at Kitchener apartment building Sunday: police

It says that emergency services, including crews from five fire stations, were called to a home in the Galt area at around 5:10 p.m. to respond to the incident.

Cambridge Fire crews found heavy smoke and significant fire coming from the front of the home near Esther Avenue and Blair Road, the city says.

Cambridge says the fire crews went into the home in an attempt to start fighting the fire and look for residents but were turned away by the heat and flames. Shortly after they exited the building, the main floor began to collapse.

Waterloo Regional Police say an unknown man was found deceased inside the home.

Read more: Children find porn at playground of Kitchener, Ont. elementary school: police

On Monday, the city said that crews were expected to remain at the scene throughout the night to deal with any hotspots.

Police say the origin and cause of the fire are unknown and remain under investigation by the Cambridge Fire Department, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Waterloo Regional Police Service.

On Sunday afternoon, a 56-year-old man was killed as a result of a fire in downtown Kitchener.

