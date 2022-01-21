Children find porn at playground of Kitchener, Ont. elementary school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say pornographic pictures were found by children on the playground at a Kitchener, Ont., elementary school.

Police say the images were discovered at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School on East Avenue in the Aud neighbourhood.

They say some of the pictures were of young children while others were of adults.

“The images were disturbing in nature and were immediately brought to the attention of the main office. Waterloo Regional Police were immediately called,” a letter the school sent home to parents reads.

It goes on to say that staff have spoken with the families of all of the children involved.

“We want to make sure that you are made aware that the police are currently and actively investigating the situation,” the letter from the school continues.

“Going forward, we will continue to monitor the school yard diligently to help guard against having a recurrence of this issue.”

Police say that members of the cybercrime, major crime and forensic identification units are conducting an investigation into the incident.

They are asking anyone with information, including those with video surveillance, to call 519-570-9777 (while referencing occurrence number 22-014962) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In particular, police say investigators are looking for video between 7 a.m. and noon on Thursday.