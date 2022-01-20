15-year-old arrested in connection to downtown Kitchener stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a recent incident in downtown Kitchener where a man was dragged from his car and stabbed.

Police say the teen was arrested on Wednesday and is facing several charges including aggravated assault, robbery, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with release order and three counts of breach of probation.

Back on Jan. 3, the incident was said to have begun when a black vehicle pulled up to the intersection of King and Queen streets before the occupants got into a verbal altercation with two men and a woman who were walking along King Street.

They say the driver of the vehicle was pulled out by the men and stabbed. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman in the passenger’s seat then got out to assist and was also assaulted. She would also be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say one of the suspects attempted to take the vehicle before fleeing with the others.

Last week, police announced that they had also arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and assault.