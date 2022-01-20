Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

15-year-old arrested in connection to downtown Kitchener stabbing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 10:05 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a recent incident in downtown Kitchener where a man was dragged from his car and stabbed.

Police say the teen was arrested on Wednesday and is facing several charges including aggravated assault, robbery, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with release order and three counts of breach of probation.

Read more: Man pulled from vehicle, stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Monday night: police

Back on Jan. 3, the incident was said to have begun when a black vehicle pulled up to the intersection of King and Queen streets before the occupants got into a verbal altercation with two men and a woman who were walking along King Street.

Trending Stories

They say the driver of the vehicle was pulled out by the men and stabbed. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman in the passenger’s seat then got out to assist and was also assaulted. She would also be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Kitchener resident wakes up to discover bullet hole in front door: police

They say one of the suspects attempted to take the vehicle before fleeing with the others.

Last week, police announced that they had also arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and assault.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener Stabbing tagKing Steet Kitchener tagKitchener teen arrested stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers