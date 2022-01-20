Police believe trio of recent break-ins in Kitchener and Waterloo could be connected

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police believe that a trio of robberies that have occurred in Kitchener and Waterloo over the past few weeks may be connected.

Police say that between Dec. 30, 2021, and Jan. 13 there have been at least three break-ins at homes in the Eastbridge and Bechtel neighbourhoods in Waterloo and the Hidden Valley area of Kitchener.

In each case, police say homes were targeted in which the residents were on vacation. The homes also backed onto greenspace and were accessed from the back of the house.

Police say area homeowners should keep all doors locked, even if residents are home.

They also say that area residents should take a gander at their outdoor lighting to determine if points of entry are effectively lit.

Police suggest homeowners audit their home security situation before toughening up any weak points that would make it easy for thieves to gain access.