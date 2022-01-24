Menu

Fort McMurray teen dies, 2 others critically injured in northern Alberta collision

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2022 3:29 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

RCMP in northern Alberta say they are investigating a three-vehicle collision in which a 16-year-old girl died and two other teens were critically injured.

Wood Buffalo RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 69 east of the Fort McMurray airport turnoff on Saturday.

Police say an eastbound transport truck was slowing down to make a right turn when a pickup truck passed from behind and collided head-on with a small car travelling west.

They say a passenger in the small car, a 16-year-old Fort McMurray girl, was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital where she later died.

Two other occupants, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Mounties say the pickup’s driver, a 28-year-old man, was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the transport truck was unharmed.

RCMP say road conditions were icy and visibility was reduced because of snowfall.

They did not say whether charges will be laid. The Fort McMurray Municipal Traffic Unit continues to investigate.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
