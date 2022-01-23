Menu

Alberta man killed in rollover east of Nanton; dog in vehicle reunited with family

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 6:47 pm
A 52-year-old man was killed in a rollover on Highway 533 east of Nanton, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
A 52-year-old man was killed in a rollover on Highway 533 east of Nanton, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Courtesy, RCMP

A 52-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in southern Alberta Saturday night.

The collision happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Highway 533 east of Range Road 265. The area is located east of Nanton, Alta.

RCMP said the man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on Highway 533 when he drove onto the south shoulder, overcorrected, went into the ditch and rolled the vehicle.

Read more: Edmonton man killed in northern Alberta collision

RCMP said the driver, who was from Three Hills, Alta., was found dead at the scene by emergency crews.

After emergency crews left the scene, RCMP said they learned the driver of the vehicle had his golden retriever JD in the vehicle with him.

JD the golden retriever was reunited with his family after being involved in a rollover near Nanton, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
JD the golden retriever was reunited with his family after being involved in a rollover near Nanton, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Courtesy, RCMP

Police said the dog ended up running back toward Nanton, where he was found by members of the public who took him in and began searching for his owner. JD was not injured in the rollover.

Through the power of social media, the dog was reunited with his family.

