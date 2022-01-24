Teenager stabbed Sunday night during fight in Plateau-Mont-Royal: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the upper body Sunday in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal.

At around 11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a violent alteration near the intersection of Messier Street and Gilford.

Police found the young victim suffering from upper-body injuries. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between the victim, who is known to police, and the suspect.

No arrests have been made and a suspect has not been identified.

The canine unit is helping with the investigation.

Advertisement