Crime

Teenager stabbed Sunday night during fight in Plateau-Mont-Royal: police

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 7:16 am
SPVM police tape. View image in full screen
SPVM police tape. Global News

A 16-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the upper body Sunday in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal.

At around 11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a violent alteration near the intersection of Messier Street and Gilford.

Police found the young victim suffering from upper-body injuries. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: ‘He was loved’: Vigil held for teen fatally stabbed outside Montreal School

According to investigators, the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between the victim, who is known to police, and the suspect.

No arrests have been made and a suspect has not been identified.

The canine unit is helping with the investigation.

