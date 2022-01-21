Saskatchewan RCMP charge anti-vaccine father with abduction, search continues for 7-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a man with one count of abduction in contravention of custody or parenting order as authorities continue to search for him and his missing daughter.

Investigators have obtained a Canada-wide warrant for the man’s arrest.

Investigators believe the accused, Michael Gordon Jackson, may be receiving help from individuals in evading police.

View image in full screen RCMP are looking for Michael Gordon Jackson and his daughter. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

“It is important to remember this activity may result in Criminal Code charges,” an RCMP statement read.

Jackson made an appearance on Live with Laura-Lynn on Rumble on Jan. 7, telling the host he does not want his daughter to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He said he “kept her” following a visitation in mid-November.

The RCMP are looking for Jackson’s seven-year-daughter, Sarah Jackson.

Chief Supt. Tyler Bates, officer in charge of the province’s RCMP south district, wants Sarah to know she’s “not in any trouble.”

“Your mom misses you very much and we have police officers doing what they can so you can see her again soon.”

Sarah Jackson is described as 4-feet-2-inches tall and weighing approximately 76 lbs. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Sarah is described as Filipino/Caucasian, standing four feet two inches tall and weighing 76 lbs. She has long, waist-length brown hair. She has brown/hazel-coloured eyes and last had teal-coloured eyeglasses that she wears most of the time.

RCMP say at this time, the criteria have not been met for an Amber Alert.

“Locating Michael Gordon Jackson and Sarah is a top priority for Saskatchewan RCMP officers,” said Bates.

“Our investigators are diligently following up on all tips and reported sightings. Every piece of information received is thoroughly examined and investigated. The charge laid against (Michael) is significant.”

“We are committed to locating (Michael) and reuniting Sarah with her mom.”

Michael, 52, is described as weighing about 250 lbs with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He typically wears glasses.

Michael resides in the area of Carievale, Sask., and does not have a known vehicle.

He may have connections Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda, Regina, Saskatchewan and Lamont, Alta.

Jackson may also be in other communities.

RCMP say they have been following up on several tips and reported sightings of Michael and Sarah since Jan. 5, when an enforceable court order was issued.

“Every one of these has been thoroughly investigated and police officers have determined all sightings reported to police were not (Michael) or his daughter.”

The statement added officers continue to work closely with and consult with Crown prosecutors as well as other government and community partners.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael or Sarah is asked to call the Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or (306) 780-5563.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.