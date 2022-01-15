Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP looking for man and 7-year-old daughter

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 2:42 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP looking for man and 7-year-old daughter - image View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

The Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a man and his seven-year-old daughter.

Michael Gordon Jackson, 52, is described as weighing about 250 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. Jackson typically wears glasses.

Police did not provide a description for the daughter.

Read more: Weyburn, Sask. man facing charges after RCMP seize 3D-printed firearms

Jackson resides in the Carievale, Sask., area and may have connections to the communities of Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda and Regina, as well as and Lamont, Alta.

He does not have a known vehicle, but RCMP say he may be in other communities.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jackson or his daughter is asked to call the Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or (306) 780-5563.  Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: A family divided: When parents, kids disagree on COVID-19 vaccines

Jackson recently made an appearance on Live With Laura-Lynn on Rumble, telling the host that he does not want his daughter to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and “kept her” after his visitation during the Nov. 11. 2021 long weekend.

The video titled ‘Dad On The Run As Ex-Wife Says She Will Obey The Government And Vaccinate Her 7 Year Old Child’ was posted on Jan. 7.

Global News has reached out to the mother for comment.

Click to play video: 'Vaccination rates stall for Canadian kids aged 5 to 11' Vaccination rates stall for Canadian kids aged 5 to 11
Vaccination rates stall for Canadian kids aged 5 to 11
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagSaskatchewan News tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagMissing Persons tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagMichael Jackson taglaura lynn thompson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers