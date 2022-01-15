Saskatchewan RCMP looking for man and 7-year-old daughter

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a man and his seven-year-old daughter.

Michael Gordon Jackson, 52, is described as weighing about 250 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. Jackson typically wears glasses.

Police did not provide a description for the daughter.

Jackson resides in the Carievale, Sask., area and may have connections to the communities of Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda and Regina, as well as and Lamont, Alta.

He does not have a known vehicle, but RCMP say he may be in other communities.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jackson or his daughter is asked to call the Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or (306) 780-5563. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Jackson recently made an appearance on Live With Laura-Lynn on Rumble, telling the host that he does not want his daughter to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and “kept her” after his visitation during the Nov. 11. 2021 long weekend.

The video titled ‘Dad On The Run As Ex-Wife Says She Will Obey The Government And Vaccinate Her 7 Year Old Child’ was posted on Jan. 7.

Global News has reached out to the mother for comment.

