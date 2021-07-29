Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 29 2021 11:57am
04:03

Amber Alert system

Enlisting the public’s help can play a crucial role in search efforts when a child goes missing. Missing Children’s Network General Director Pina Arcamone joins Global’s Andrea Howick to talk about the importance of the Amber Alert system.

