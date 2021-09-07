Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl last seen with 27-year-old man in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old girl last seen with a 27-year-old man in Barrie.

The alert, which was broadcast across the province just before 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, was requested by the Barrie Police Service.

A previously issued news release by Barrie police said Grace (who also goes by Gracie) Deck was with David Cave. The two were last seen in the area of Lampman Lane Park, near Leacock Drive and Cundles Road West in Barrie’s west end, at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

Deck was described as being around two-and-a-half feet tall, weighing around 42 pounds and having waist-length blond hair with blue eyes. Officers said she is missing her front teeth. Deck was reported to be last seen wearing clear-coloured shoes, a dark-pink t-shirt saying “Girls rule” on the front and peach-coloured track pants with the word “Bench” on one leg.

Cave was described as being around five-foot-10, weighing around 150 pounds and having dirty blond or light-brown short hair. He was reported to be last seen wearing a dark khaki-style sweater, a black t-shirt underneath along with khaki-style pants that are tapered at the bottom and black running shoes.

“Police and the family of these missing persons are concerned for their well-being and anyone with information on where they may be is asked to immediately contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or their local police service by calling 911,” the statement by Barrie police officers said.

More to come.

