Transport truck collides with building in Listowel, Ont., Main Street closed

Provincial police in Perth County say Main Street in Listowel, Ont., was closed on Friday morning after a transport truck left the roadway and slammed into a couple of businesses.

OPP Const. Jillian Johnson told Global News the incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m.

Main Street remains closed between Wallace and Livingston avenues as officers continue to investigate.

Johnson was unable to say how long the roadway would remain closed.

She said at least two businesses were affected by the collision.

Johnson said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

#PerthOPP, @NorthPerthFire, and #PerthEMS currently on scene of a collision on Main St W, Listowel. Road is closed between Wallace Ave and Livingston Ave. Please avoid the area.@NorthPerth1 @PerthCounty

^jj pic.twitter.com/vfJ500lB7M — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 21, 2022