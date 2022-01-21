Transport truck collides with building in Listowel, Ont., Main Street closed

Provincial police in Perth County say Main Street in Listowel, Ont., was closed on Friday morning after a transport truck left the roadway and slammed into a couple of businesses.
OPP Const. Jillian Johnson told Global News the incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m.
Main Street remains closed between Wallace and Livingston avenues as officers continue to investigate.
Johnson was unable to say how long the roadway would remain closed.
She said at least two businesses were affected by the collision.
Trending Stories
Johnson said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments